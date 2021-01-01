Cannabis Quencher
Watermelon Sugar-Free Fruit Sparks 10mg 2-pack
The fruity goodness of our award winning infused beverages in a suckable lozenge. Each Watermelon two-pack contains two microdosed lozenges with 5mg THC each.
10mg THC Total
Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories.
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more.
