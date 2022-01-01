CBD AM/PM Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream



Our CBD AM/PM Daily Moisturizer contains a powerful dual-action formula with age-defying complexes to help reduce wrinkles up to 45%. It also contains Argireline®, a peptide complex to visibly fight signs of aging. CBD is a powerful antioxidant which plays a key role in repairing & preventing free radical damage. Blended with Hyaluronic Acid, this product helps to boost your skin's hydration & suppleness, while plumping fine lines & wrinkles to fortify its natural moisture barrier. Use daily to help restore your skin's natural & healthy complexion. Great for all skin types including dry & sensitive skin. Apply twice daily to face & neck.