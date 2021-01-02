Acapulco Gold was one of the parents of the hybrid Skunk No. 1, which was called “the backbone of the modern cannabis breeding world.” In 2014, High Times magazine named Acapulco Gold one of the greatest strains of all time. It is a landrace strain that has a long growing season and the plant can adapt to growing in different types of conditions.



https://cannabis-seed.us/product/colombian-gold-100-pack-2/