Sour Diesel is a sativa strain of cannabis. Sour Diesel, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. It has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. This is a potent strain, with a THC content that had been measured at between 20% and 25%.
Sour Flower effects
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
1-833-SEED-USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.