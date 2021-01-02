The 3C Anonymous OG greets the nose with distinctive woodsy, citrus, diesel scent that indica connoisseurs all know and love. Anonymous OG is a 3C Farms select cut of 3C Kushishima. Its round dense buds are wrapped in deep green calyxes that drip with resin and glitter with trichomes. The flavor is deep, satisfying the most refined palate. This strain is incredibly relaxing and sedative, and should be consumed in the evening for best results.