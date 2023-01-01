Inspired by the unforgettable tastes of growing up in the Old Pueblo, Cannabliss Spicy Gummies have finally arrived – Blazed and Infused!



Our love for Southwestern spices and Mexican candy has combined to form the hottest product of the year from Halo Infusions.



What makes Spicy Gummies hit differently? This time around; watermelon, pomegranate, and mango flavors take center stage. Or maybe it’s because we also gave them a solid punch in acidity before hand-massaging them with house-made habanero seasoning.



You may have heard, “it’s a dry heat” – these gummies will leave you sweating for more.

