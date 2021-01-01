Cannadise Novelty Goods
Emoji Belt Buckle
About this product
How much fun is this Emoji belt buckle? It has a stylish satin chrome finish and features a joint smoking emoji! The outline of the emoji, joint, and sunglasses are created with a bright chrome metal overlay. The background also showcases various pot themed emojis! A must have for lovers of both pot and emojis! https://cannadise.com/product/emoji-belt-buckle/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!