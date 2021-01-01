Cannador
Small 50% RH Humidity Bead System®
About this product
The Small Humidity Bead System® is a rechargeable bead system made of medical grade silica which are impregnated with a salt based formula. The beads have micropores for excess moisture absorption to give precise humidity control. Add one tablespoon of distilled water and set in your airtight environment to maintain a perfect 50% RH. Rehydrate once a month to keep consistency.
