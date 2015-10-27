Some days are rougher than others. Take a moment. Our luxurious Be Calm Hemp Sugar Scrub turns your bath or shower into a relaxing, sweet retreat. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain enhanced with the terpene linalool boost your mood, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and sugar smooth away the rough patches with decadent hydration and exfoliation. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.