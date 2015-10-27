Scent affects our reaction to everyone and everything around us. Take a deep breath. Our revitalizing Be Calm Inhalation Pouch treats your mind, body, and spirit to a zensational escape. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain, enhanced with the terpene Linalool, free your mind as you breathe in the mood-boosting benefits all with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.