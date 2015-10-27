So much to do, so little time. Take a break anyway. Our refreshing Be Calm Roll-On provides a dab of delightful, aromatic relief when you need it. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain, enhanced with the terpene Linalool, promote balance and wellbeing. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for instant relief. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.