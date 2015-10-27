Take time to sit and soak for a while. Our revitalizing Be Clear Hemp Bath Fizz clears your senses to keep you focused on what's important in life. Let the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene Eucalyptol, improve clarity, while healing Minerals and moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil soothe and smooth your body back to its healthy self. Simply chill in the hot, healing bath to help your mind unwind. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.