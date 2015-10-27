Feel your mind unwind with a fresh attitude. Our stimulating Be Clear Hemp Shower Bubble Bath clears your senses with irresistible aroma and hydration. Let the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass enhanced with the terpene eucalyptol improve clarity, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil spoils your skin from head to toe to help your body look and feel its best. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.