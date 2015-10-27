About this product
Feeling congested? Don't panic! Inhale the benefits of a revitalizing blend of essential oils. Our invigorating Be Clear Roll-On clears your senses so you can stay focused on the positive. Breathe in the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene Eucalyptol, to promote mental clarity and well being. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for instant relief. Your sinuses will thank you. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
North American Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
