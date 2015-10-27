Feeling congested? Don't panic! Inhale the benefits of a revitalizing blend of essential oils. Our invigorating Be Clear Roll-On clears your senses so you can stay focused on the positive. Breathe in the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene Eucalyptol, to promote mental clarity and well being. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for instant relief. Your sinuses will thank you. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.