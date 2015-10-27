A dab of refreshing aroma is the perfect eyeopener. Our invigorating Be Energized Roll On promotes a positive mood boost to jump start your day. Let the fresh, citrusy notes of Basil, Lime, and Bergamot enhanced with the terpene limonene renew your vitality to get up and go. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for an instant boost. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.