Everybody loves special attention. Our stimulating Be Sensual Hemp Bath Fizz treats your senses to precious you time. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene Nerolidol, evoke passion and well being, while healing Minerals and moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil soothe and smooth your body into silky submission so you can relax and connect. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.