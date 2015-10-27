About this product
Slip into a tub of creamy indulgence. Our decadent Be Sensual Hemp Bath Milk pampers your body in in a way that would make Cleopatra proud. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene Nerolidol, arouse the senses, while mega-moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and Hemp Milk penetrate and rejuvenate skin with Omega-rich relief. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
North American Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!