Personal connections are all about the vibe. Our indulgent Be Sensual Hemp Shower Bubble Bath revitalizes your body to exude positivism. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene nerolidol, lift your spirits, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil hydrates your body to look and feel its best from head to toe. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.