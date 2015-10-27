One dab is all it takes to get your pulse racing. Our intoxicating Be Sensual Roll-On takes your senses on a rejuvenating joy ride. Let the exotic, floral notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium enhanced with the terpene nerolidol release inhibitions to help you relax and connect. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for instant relief. Your sinuses will thank you. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.