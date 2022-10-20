No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannafornia
Cannafornia is a cultivator, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality cannabis-based in Salinas, California.
Founded in 2017 by South Florida native Paul King, the mission of Cannafornia is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively priced safe and clean cannabis products.
Founded in 2017 by South Florida native Paul King, the mission of Cannafornia is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively priced safe and clean cannabis products.
State License(s)
C11-0000268-LIC
CCL19-0001020
CCL19-0000923
CCL19-0001336
CCL19-0001337
CCL19-0001364
CCL19-0001399
CCL19-0001525
CCL19-0001561
CCL19-0000766