Patent Pending high quality commercial grade aluminum presses / molds for cigar and cannagars. Anodized and Teflon® coated. Super tight tolerances to minimize any additional cleanup work before finishing your cigar. Select ring sizes you want. Modular design to expand this mold by adding inserts. 1/8" skewer holes that do not extend out of the mold. This allows for smaller skewers and also allows for packing in material without the skewers having to hang out. Stand the mold up on your workbench load it up. Mold can be expanded cheaper than buying another mold. Look for our insert listing.
