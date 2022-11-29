The Entourage Effect is when cannabinoids work synergistically with one another to modulate the overall therapeutic benefits of the plant. We take pure distillate and add in CBD for a 1:1 ratio. 1:1 is often referred to as the "golden ratio."



Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.