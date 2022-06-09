About this product
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is an even-keeled hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing the legendary strains, Girl Scout Cookie and Fire OG.
Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that is said to be a great option for those suffering from severe pain and sleepless nights.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.