Eastside OG is an indica dominant hybrid that is said to pack a heavy punch and is a great option for individuals looking to wind down at the end of a long day. With a sweet and sour profile and 93% total cannabinoids, it's easy to see why Eastside OG is the perfect choice for your evening buzz.
Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.