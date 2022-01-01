Eastside OG is an indica dominant hybrid that is said to pack a heavy punch and is a great option for individuals looking to wind down at the end of a long day. With a sweet and sour profile and 93% total cannabinoids, it's easy to see why Eastside OG is the perfect choice for your evening buzz.



Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.