Our Gin & Juice Distillate Dart combines the flavor profiles of OG Kush (earthy, piney, soothing, and euphoric) and Ekto Kooler (orange, fruity citrus, energizing, and uplifting) to provide a taste bud tantalizing product. Limonene and linalool are the two prominent terpenes found, making this distillate perfect for both the mind and body.
Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057