Gorilla Diesel Shatter by Cannalicious Labs is a sativa dominant hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing the two extremely popular strains Gorilla Glue#4 and Sour Diesel. Gorilla Diesel is said to energize and uplift while leaving the body tingling and the mind clear. This shatter is piney and flowery with sweet diesel notes and bright and glowing yellow in color.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.