Killer OG is an indica dominant cannabis strain with a pungent diesel aroma, accompanied by a piney earthiness known all too well by cannabis consumers. Killer OG is a powerful heavy hitter known for it's relaxing effect and ability to bring about not only sleep, but the munchies as well; making this strain perfect for those suffering from insomnia, pain, and loss of appetite.
