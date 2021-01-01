About this product

Sweet lemon, pepper, and fuel make up the flavor profile for this peaceful yet uplifting distillate. Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Humulene are the three most prominent terpenes in Thin Mint which make it a significant help for anxiety, depression, pain, and inflammation.



Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.