About this product
Experience the euphoric effects of terpenes and THC with these NEW and amazing tasting, Live Resin Gummies from Cannalicious labs.
Now available in three delicious strain specific flavors.
Grape Stomper, Pineapple Haze, and Strawberry Runtz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057