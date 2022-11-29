About this product
We have taken our already great product, RSO, and added CBD, CBN, and a deliciously sweet terpene profile designed specifically for those needing a full night's sleep.
CBN is known for its sedative properties. The effects are mild when CBN is by itself, but heightened when the cannabinoid is paired with THC. CBN is a daughter product of THC that is created as the THC molecule metabolizes.
CBN is known for its sedative properties. The effects are mild when CBN is by itself, but heightened when the cannabinoid is paired with THC. CBN is a daughter product of THC that is created as the THC molecule metabolizes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057