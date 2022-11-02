We have taken the full plant power of our RSO and turned it in to an easy to use, easy to dose cannabis infused MCT tincture. Our NEW RSO Droppers can be ingested orally, sublingually (under the tongue,) or added to a food or drink of your choice. These little bottles harbor all of the therapeutic benefits of our RSO and the graduated dropper makes dosing a breeze.



Our Rest RSO Dropper comes with an indica enhanced terpene profile and deep, delicious mixed berry flavor. Rest RSO has CBD as well as CBN, a cannabinoid to aid in rest and relaxation.