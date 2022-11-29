RSO is a wide spectrum, full plant concentrate, meaning that it hasn’t been stripped of it’s excess plant matter (such as fats, lipids, chlorophylls, etc...

(meaning YOU get more of the great benefits provided by the cannabis plant))



It is widely used throughout the cannabis community to help treat a wide range of individuals enduring a wide range of issues...



Pain (both chronic and severe) as well as inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety are among the top reasons for usage. Anti nausea properties make it a wonderful aid for those going through harsh chemotherapy treatments and may help stimulate appetite. Those living with MS may use RSO to relieve muscle stiffness, spasms, as well as other symptoms associated with their disease such as trouble sleeping. Fibromyalgia and severe menstrual issues can also be managed with this truly medicinal product.



