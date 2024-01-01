RSO Recovery Gummy - Pear - Sativa - 200mg THC

by Cannalicious Labs
Finally! A long lasting edible with the benefits of full plant medicine! Take out the guesswork and experience the power of RSO now in gummy form! Our Recovery RSO gummies come with a sativa enhanced terpene profile and juicy PEAR flavor. Packed with top cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, and of course THC - these gummies were designed to nourish our bodies with the complete power of the cannabis plant. We recommend trying as a post-workout supplement!
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000116
  • MI, US: PR-000052
  • MI, US: PR-000057
