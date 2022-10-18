An edible with the benefits of full plant medicine! Take out the guesswork and experience the power of RSO now in gummy form! Our Rest RSO gummies come with an indica enhanced terpene profile and delicious NEW WATERMELON flavor. Rest RSO has CBD as well as CBN, a cannabinoid with a growing reputation help provide rest and relaxation. These gummies were designed to nourish our bodies with the complete power of the cannabis plant.