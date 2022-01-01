Space Glue is an evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid that is believed to stem from Space Queen X Gorilla Glue and is often sought after for it's soothing and heavy hitting effects. Space Glue is a great option for those suffering from chronic pain, arthritis, anxiety, and despression.



Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.