About this product

Earthy, berry, sweet, and sour. What says “Pure Michigan” more than the sweet taste of a Traverse City Cherry?!🍒 This smooth and delicious hybrid distillate is infused with a mix of terpenes from Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison strains. Rich in Myrcene, Alpha- Pinene, and Ocimene, TCC promotes a creative focused effect that keeps you smiling all day.



Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.