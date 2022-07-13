WhiteFire Cheese is an indica- dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its pungent cheese and sweet earthy flavors. WhiteFire Cheese promotes a relaxing and euphoric effect, which makes it a great strain to melt away stress and anxiety as well as aid those suffering from chronic pain.
