Cannaline
Cannaline Bags for 1/4 Oz.
About this product
Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area.
The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior.
Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print.
Washington 502 Bags come with a Washington 502 Recreational Use Print.
Black Bags Have a Clear Front, and a Foil Interior.
Solid Black Bags Have no Writing.
Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other.
