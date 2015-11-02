Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cannananda

Cannananda

BC Sweet Tooth Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

BC Sweet Tooth effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
52% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!