Sweet Tooth was awarded 1st place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, and as you could probably guess from the name, it has a sweet smell of flowers and berries that accompanies it. The potent colas of this hybrid are candy-coated with trichomes, providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Sweet Tooth’s genetics sprout from mixing landrace strains from Afghanistan, Hawaii, and Nepal.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
613
Find Sweet Tooth nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Tooth nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Sweet Tooth
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Tooth nearby.