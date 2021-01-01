CBD Oil for Dogs & Pets by Cannaroo
About this product
Tasty Pure CBD Oil for Pets is sure to make your furry friend’s tail wag. It can improve your pet’s overall health! The oil is mouth-watering bacon flavored and made in the USA, 100% pesticide free, organic, all-natural, non-GMO, no synthetics. The best for your dogs, cats, and horses! 250mg bottle includes a metered dropper for accurate delivery!
Some benefits for pets:
• Can relieve pain and inflammation
• Can help with inflammatory Bowel Disease
• May reduce chronic inflammation and autoimmune disease
• Known to promote cardiovascular health
• May increase appetite and help with nausea
• Might help with anxiety
• Can fight cancer
• Might help with seizures and epilepsy
Wholesale options available and welcome for your retail store! Distributors welcome!
https://cannaroo.com/product/cbd-oil-for-dogs/
