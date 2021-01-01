About this product

Tasty Pure CBD Oil for Pets is sure to make your furry friend’s tail wag. It can improve your pet’s overall health! The oil is mouth-watering bacon flavored and made in the USA, 100% pesticide free, organic, all-natural, non-GMO, no synthetics. The best for your dogs, cats, and horses! 250mg bottle includes a metered dropper for accurate delivery!



Some benefits for pets:

• Can relieve pain and inflammation

• Can help with inflammatory Bowel Disease

• May reduce chronic inflammation and autoimmune disease

• Known to promote cardiovascular health

• May increase appetite and help with nausea

• Might help with anxiety

• Can fight cancer

• Might help with seizures and epilepsy



Wholesale options available and welcome for your retail store! Distributors welcome!

https://cannaroo.com/product/cbd-oil-for-dogs/