 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CANNAROO
CANNAROO Cover Photo

CANNAROO

Experience the Feeling of CannaRoo!

NEW! Cannaroo Pain Relief Cream in Lemon Grass 300mg CBD in 4oz Jar
NEW! Cannaroo Pain Relief Cream in Lemon Grass 300mg CBD in 4oz Jar
CBD Oil 750 mg by Cannaroo
CBD Oil 750 mg by Cannaroo
CBD for Dogs | CBD for Pets
CBD for Dogs | CBD for Pets
CBD Oil 1500 mg Key Lime (also available in 750 mg and 500 mg)
CBD Oil 1500 mg Key Lime (also available in 750 mg and 500 mg)

About CANNAROO

CannaRoo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. CannaRoo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD Vapes, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Key Lime, Lemon Lime, and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Available in

United States, Canada