About this product
2 Bags of our CBD Pet Chews by Cannaroo featuring:
Cheese Flavor
Great for Dogs or Cats
5mg of CBD per treat
Helps treat several conditions without using harmful prescriptions
Combats nausea
Immune booster
Reduces stress and anxiety
Reduces pain and inflammation
Improves mood
Helps with recovery after injury
Support joint health
Alleviates pain
Minimizes aggressive behavior
Cheese Flavor
Great for Dogs or Cats
5mg of CBD per treat
Helps treat several conditions without using harmful prescriptions
Combats nausea
Immune booster
Reduces stress and anxiety
Reduces pain and inflammation
Improves mood
Helps with recovery after injury
Support joint health
Alleviates pain
Minimizes aggressive behavior
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CANNAROO
Cannaroo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. Cannaroo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Kentucky Bourbon, Cinnamon and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.