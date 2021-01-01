Cannaseur®
CANNASEUR® One Weed Container – Mahogany with Two Glasses and a Lock
About this product
Our mahogany humidor for cannabis fans who simply need more room for their weed! Two glasses offer plenty of room for up to two types of weed or double the room, if you only want to store one type. The Micropore Core™ technology in the humidor provides the perfect humidity for your weed. The humidor is lockable and this way protects it from undesired accesses.
