Sour Cookies

by CannaSol Farms
SativaTHC 12%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Sour Flower
Sour Flower

Sour Flower provides an uplifting sativa high and is good for relieving pain and anxiety.  

Sour Flower effects

34 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

CannaSol Farms
CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name.

We don’t manufacture marijuana.
We farm cannabis.