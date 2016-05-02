About this strain
Sour Flower
Sour Flower effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CannaSol Farms
CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name.
We don’t manufacture marijuana.
We farm cannabis.
We don’t manufacture marijuana.
We farm cannabis.