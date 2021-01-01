About this product

Our Blueberry Lemon Drop chews combine the subtle, sweet, juicy flavor of blueberries with a citrus blast of fresh lemons. Like the beverages that have inspired us, Cannatini adult chews are crafted to enhance a good time and taste while doing it. This limited batch of chews was crafted with a 1 to 1 blend of CBD to Delta-9 THC. CBD is reported by users to help mitigate pain and inflammation and help regulate mood with Delta-9 THC is the primary cannabinoid that gives cannabis its psychoactive effects.