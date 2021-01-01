Loading…
CannAbsorb is 200mg of Pure Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil delivered orally in a proprietary medical spray.
CannAbsorb offers Superior Bioavailability and Bioactivity in every spray with its enhanced Nano-Emulsified CBD formula.
CannAbsorb is also a Pet-Friendly formulation; CannaTru does not use any MCT oils, PG, or VG.
Get more out of your CBD when you choose CannaTru.
