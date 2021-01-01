No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannavis
Cannavis™ is an award winning company that has a high standard to create top of the line THC & CBD Products. Makers of the extremely versatile Cannavis Syrup, a tincture like product that you can mix into beverages, include into your favorite recipes, or just enjoy as is. Made with premium distillate and isolate, the fast acting THC & CBD syrups are a perfect blend of cannabinoids and all natural flavors.
Multiple Sizes Now Available in 10+ Flavors,
Cannavis Syrup™ is Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, and Lab Tested!
After receiving several notable industry accolades, Cannavis has added a signature vape cartridge series that is now currently available in the CA market. These vapes were designed to mirror the popularity of the fruit flavors originated by the syrup.
Multiple Sizes Now Available in 10+ Flavors,
Cannavis Syrup™ is Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, and Lab Tested!
After receiving several notable industry accolades, Cannavis has added a signature vape cartridge series that is now currently available in the CA market. These vapes were designed to mirror the popularity of the fruit flavors originated by the syrup.