Cannavore
Feed Your Senses
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
29 products
Flower
Grape Marmalade
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kush Breath
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat Pre-Roll
by Cannavore
Pre-rolls
Double Stuff Pre-Roll
by Cannavore
Pre-rolls
Lemon OG Blunt 1g
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Grape Cake Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Cannavore
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mandarine Cookie
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Cake
by Cannavore
THC 23.18%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Wonka Mints Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Cannavore
THC 27.09%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Cookies 'N' Cream
by Cannavore
Flower
Wonka Mints
by Cannavore
Pre-rolls
Gurilla Glue
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Garlicane Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by Cannavore
THC 20.78%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Triple Mints Pre-Roll
by Cannavore
Flower
It's Gelato
by Cannavore
Pre-rolls
It's Gelato Pre-roll 1g
by Cannavore
THC 14.45%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Purple Punch
by Cannavore
THC 17.89%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Garlicane 1g Blunt
by Cannavore
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Frozen Grapes Pre-roll 1g
by Cannavore
THC 17.23%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Garlicane
by Cannavore
THC 20.78%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chocolate Blast
by Cannavore
THC 22.13%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Garlic Mints Pre-roll 1g
by Cannavore
THC 25.19%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
L.A. Confidential
by Cannavore
Flower
Velcrow
by Cannavore
1
2
Home
Brands
Cannavore
Catalog
Cannabis