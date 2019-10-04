About this product
One-eighth of our ultra-premium whole flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve structure, deliver expansive aromas, rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience. A hemp wick is included so you can enjoy the full terpene profile of our flower.
About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canndescent
At Canndescent, we’re committed to preserving “The Art of Flower.” That's why every plant in our state-of-the-art facility is tended to with the utmost care and attention to detail. Our cultivation begins with a proprietary selection and nurturing process. We only use plants at their highest genetic potential to ensure the best terpenes, effectiveness, and yield. We grow using only purified water, a strict nutritional regime, and organic pest management. Our growers customize the environment by stage and strain and dry for over 30 days. Lastly, our experts evaluate all flower to ensure it is cured properly, hand-trimmed, and displays the traits that make each cultivar special. We protect the flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve the structure, deliver expansive aromas and rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.